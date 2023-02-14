The House Climate and Energy Committee held a hearing Jan. 31 on legislation authored by Representative Larry Kraft (DFL-St Louis Park) to create a Climate Action Plan Grant Program.
The bill, HF 597, would allow local units of government to apply for grants based on issues in their community related to climate change.
“Local governments are key to achieving our climate goals in Minnesota and around the nation,” Kraft said in a statement. “They have important policy levers to reduce greenhouse gas emissions, and at the same time, their infrastructures are being stressed by the increases in severe weather, flooding, and droughts caused by climate change.”
He pointed out that he has worked with the Minnesota Cities Climate Coalition, a group of city officials from across the state, during the last two years.
“One of the top issues I heard was the need for more state resources and assistance to help cities plan and start addressing climate change,” Kraft said. “This bill will do just that, with a special focus on smaller communities to address their urgent needs. The Climate Action Plan will provide funding, technical support, and baseline data to help cities, counties, tribal governments, and other local governmental units create plans to both reduce their emissions that cause climate change and adapt to its impacts.”
Kate Knuth of the 100% Campaign, Hopkins Mayor Patrick Hanlon, Ramsey County Commissioner Victoria Reinhardt with The Association of Minnesota Counties, The League of Minnesota Cities, and The Coalition of Greater Minnesota Cities testified in support of the bill.
The committee laid the bill over for future consideration.
Kraft is a former member of the St. Louis Park City Council, which has been working to implement a city climate action plan for several years. The effort arose through the advocacy of St. Louis Park High School students.
