Know the Truth, a program that educates students on the dangers of substance use, recently made a visit to Wayzata High School.
The program utilizes a peer-to-peer format where presenters, often just a few years older than the students, share their personal struggles with substance use. This year, Know the Truth is particularly focused on the rising danger of fentanyl and vaping.
According to the program, early education is critical because 90% of adults who struggle with substance use started smoking, drinking or using illicit substances before age 18. Substance use remains high among young people in Minnesota, with a recent survey showing that nearly a third of high school students reported using drugs or alcohol during the past school year.
Students at Wayzata High School recently heard Jeremy’s story as part of a March 3 visit from Know the Truth.
After Jeremy, a Forest Lake native who prefers to only use his first name, lost his younger brother to cancer, drinking and smoking marijuana helped him feel like he fit in and suppress his anguish. His use grew exponentially following high school graduation when he was injured in a car accident and prescribed Percocet for pain management.
Jeremy began abusing the medication. When he ran out of Percocet, he experienced withdrawal symptoms that drove him to buying pain medication off the streets. As finding these pills became more difficult, Jeremy began using heroin which consumed him in the cycle of addiction. Before he knew it, he had three DWIs, been through multiple treatment programs, ended up in jail and lost relationships with family and friends.
“I was sick and tired of being sick and tired,” said Jeremy when explaining how he ended up in treatment at Minnesota Adult & Teen Challenge.
While working the program, he was able to address the underlying anger, anxiety and depression caused by the death of his brother. After graduation, he joined the staff at Know the Truth, sharing his story with students across Minnesota.
Since the Know the Truth program began more than a decade ago, it has seen success in helping prevent substance use among Minnesota’s young people. After hearing the presentation, students are two times less likely to try a substance and the majority of students said they would avoid using substances including tobacco or alcohol until the legal age of use.
This year, Know the Truth is expected to visit nearly 160 schools and reach more than 60,000 students throughout the state of Minnesota.
