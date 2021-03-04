Know the Truth, a substance-use prevention program of Minnesota Adult and Teen Challenge, provided a presentation for Eden Prairie High School students virtually Feb. 23.
The discussion focused on substance use, mental health and vaping.
The program conducts presentations to students in middle and high school in Minnesota.
“What makes us unique is that our team is made up of a group of young individuals who have struggled with substance use and are now in recovery,” said Mika Nervick, prevention program coordinator. “By sharing their personal experiences, we hope that their vulnerability will give the students permission to share their own struggles, and relate on a deeper level.”
After the presentation, the organization surveys the students to gather information on drug trends among youth. During the 2020-21 school year, they found that 34% of high school students reported using a substance and 49% of students reported that school had been their number one place for receiving information on drugs and alcohol. After hearing the presentation, 74% of students said they would quit using or use less.
The students receive a resource guide and the phone number to the program’s anonymous text hotline. Students can text the number, 612-440-3967, at any time to speak to a team member.
