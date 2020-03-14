Know the Truth presenters visit Hopkins North Junior High

Two presenters from the Know the Truth Prevention Program visited Hopkins North Junior High Feb. 25 and spoke with students about substance use and vaping.
Izzy Vogel and Eric Kvamme discussed their experiences relating to substance use and addiction and shared information on the current youth drug trends.
“We don’t come here to tell you that if you decide to smoke weed or drink alcohol that eventually you’ll become addicted to heroin or meth or that any of the things that happened to us will happen to you,” Vogel said. “We come here to share our stories because we never imagined that these consequences would happen to us.”
The program, a prevention program by Minnesota Adult and Teen Challenge, offers presentations to middle and high schoolers across Minnesota to educate them on the dangers of substance use.
“What makes us unique, is that our team is made up of a group of young individuals who have struggled with substance use, and are now in recovery,” said Sadie Holland, prevention education manager. “By sharing their personal experiences, we hope that their vulnerability will give the students permission to share their own struggles, and relate on a deeper level.”
After the presentation, the organization surveys the students to gather information on the current drug trends among youth in Minnesota. The student receive a resource guide and the phone number to the program’s anonymous text hotline to encourage them to reach out with additional questions or support. Students can text 612-440-3967 at any time to speak to a team member.
Info: knowthetruthmn.org
