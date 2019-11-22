Micah Meline, left, and Rey Khammavongsa appear Nov. 13 before students at Benilde-St. Margaret’s to discuss their experiences relating to substance use during a Know the Truth presentation at the private school in St. Louis Park. Lily Gray, program coordinator for Know the Truth, said in a statement, “(The) Know the Truth Prevention Program conducts evidence based presentation to both middle and high schoolers across the state of Minnesota to educate them on the dangers of substance use. The presentation curriculum addresses the main misconceptions that students have about substances, and we work to fill the education gaps; providing them with the truth about what these substances can truly do, even if they don’t seem like ‘that big of a deal’ to the students. What makes us unique, is that our team is made up of a group of young individuals who have struggled with substance use, and are now in recovery. By sharing their personal experiences, we hope that their vulnerability will give the students permission to share their own struggles, and relate on a deeper level.” (Submitted photo)
Know the Truth presenters speak to BSM students
