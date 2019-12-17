Knollwood Christian Church will offer free child care for children between the ages of 5 and 12 6-8 p.m. Friday, Dec. 20, at the church, 3639 Quebec Ave. S. in St. Louis Park, to allow parents to go shopping for Christmas presents.

Parents may drop off children at the Pennsylvania entrance to the YES Center, which is located across the alley from the church. Organizers will provide games for kids to play, such as foosball, pool, basketball, video games, pinball games and board games. Volunteers will interact with kids at the event.

For planning purposes, organizers are asking parents to let them know if they plan to participate by Thursday, Dec. 19, by calling 952-938-1121 or emailing the church office at kccfamily@comcast.net.

