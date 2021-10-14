Five Knights of Columbus councils, through the Coats for Kids program, will deliver more than 200 new coats (more than $5,000 worth) at 4:30 p.m. Oct. 18, to Interfaith Outreach and Community Partners, 1605 County Rd. 101 N., Plymouth.
Along with the presentation of coats, Interfaith staff will describe the challenges and opportunities their clients are currently experiencing. Knights of Columbus representatives will discuss the Coats for Kids program and touch on other programs they conduct in serving the community.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.