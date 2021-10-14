Five Knights of Columbus councils, through the Coats for Kids program, will deliver more than 200 new coats (more than $5,000 worth) at 4:30 p.m. Oct. 18, to Interfaith Outreach and Community Partners, 1605 County Rd. 101 N., Plymouth.

Along with the presentation of coats, Interfaith staff will describe the challenges and opportunities their clients are currently experiencing. Knights of Columbus representatives will discuss the Coats for Kids program and touch on other programs they conduct in serving the community.

