Eden Prairie City Manager Rick Getschow recently appointed Julie Klima as the city’s new community development director.
Klima was promoted after the recent retirement of Janet Jeremiah, who served as director for 17 years.
“Julie’s demonstrated vision and leadership, paired with her impressive experience and dedication to our city, will serve her and the organization well as we move forward,” said Getschow.
Klima began her employment with the city as senior planner in 2013 and was promoted to city planner in 2014. Before coming to Eden Prairie, she worked as a planner for more than 15 years in the city of Shakopee.
In her eight years with the city of Eden Prairie, Klima has been instrumental in several significant commercial and residential development projects while serving as a staff liaison to the Planning Commission. She has played an integral role on the city’s Southwest Light Rail Transit project team, and led the Aspire Eden Prairie 2040 comprehensive plan update and creation of citywide design guidelines, a city press release notes.
As director, Klima leads the Community Development Department, which includes the divisions of Assessing, Economic Development, Housing and Community Services, and Planning.
“My time in Eden Prairie has been filled with exceptional opportunities and I am honored to now serve as director of the Community Development Department,” said Klima. “We have a talented team in place and I’m excited to work alongside them as we guide the department and city into the future.”
Klima earned a Bachelor Degree in local and urban affairs from St. Cloud State University, and a Master Degree in urban planning from Minnesota State University, Mankato. She is also certified by the American Institute of Certified Planners.
