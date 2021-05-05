Kites flew on despite an overcast day April 24 for the 33rd Annual Kiwanis Kite Fly at Louisiana Oaks Park in St. Louis Park. The St. Louis Park Kiwanis Club and the St. Louis Park Parktacular Ambassadors provided free kites for kids at the event. (Submitted photos)
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.