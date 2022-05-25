The Kiwanis Club of St. Louis Park will present the 33rd Annual Kite Fly noon to 4 p.m. Saturday, May 28, at Louisiana Oaks Park north of Hwy. 7 on Louisiana Avenue in St. Louis Park.

The event had been rescheduled from April 30 due to weather.

Free kites are available for kids in attendance while supplies last.

Copyright © 2021 at Sun Newspapers/ APG Media of East Central Minnesota. Digital dissemination of this content without prior written consent is a violation of federal law and may be subject to legal action.

Load comments