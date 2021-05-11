Kimberly Wilburn has announced her run for Minnetonka City Council’s At-Large, Seat B position. Wilburn is a wife, mother, scientist and community organizer. Her family has lived in Minnetonka for 24 years. She is an active member of her church and the local community and is an avid cyclist and beekeeper. As a community organizer, she has organized around environmental, racial, social and economic justice issues. Her main issues of focus are: the environment/climate, housing and racial equity.
Wilburn is looking forward to engaging with community members and plans to have online listening sessions with possible in-person sessions if COVID-19 safety allows.
“Minnetonka is a beautiful city and a great place to live but we have yet to fully realize the city’s vision as ‘an inclusive community committed to excellence where all residents, workers and visitors are welcome in a beautiful, sustainable place, supported by quality, dependable city services.’ I want to be part of the team that works together with community members to make our vision of Minnetonka a reality,” she said in her announcement.
Info: KimberlyCaresMN.com
