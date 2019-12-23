A group of students from Kimberly Lane Elementary School took first place in a national math competition called the AreteLabs Math Madness event, which is sponsored by the Mathematical Association of America.
Schools have been competing for the past two months in the online, team-based math competition. Kimberly Lane narrowly defeated Lake Norman Charter from Huntersville, North Carolina, in the final round Dec. 18 with a score of 43-41.
The 20 fifth-graders competing for Kimberly Lane answered questions individually and the top five students’ scores were averaged together for the final point tally.
