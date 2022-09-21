Wayzata Public Schools’ Kimberly Lane Elementary is among eight Minnesota Schools to be recognized as a 2022 Blue Ribbon School.
U.S. Secretary of Education Miguel Cardona recently announced the 297 schools nationwide who had been chosen for the award. The recognition is based on a school’s overall academic performance or progress in closing achievement gaps among student subgroups.
“I applaud all the honorees for the 2022 National Blue Ribbon Schools Award for creating vibrant, welcoming and affirming school communities where students can learn, grow, reach their potential and achieve their dreams,” Secretary Cardona said. “As our country continues to recover from the pandemic, we know that our future will only be as strong as the education we provide to all of our children. Blue Ribbon Schools have gone above and beyond to keep students healthy and safe while meeting their academic, social, emotional, and mental health needs. These schools show what is possible to make an enduring, positive difference in students’ lives.”
The National Blue Ribbon Schools Program has bestowed approximately 10,000 awards to more than 9,000 schools. The award is meant to recognize schools that serve as models of effective school practices for state and district educators and other schools throughout the nation.
Up to 420 schools may be nominated each year. The U.S. Department of Education invites nominations for the National Blue Ribbon Schools award from the top education official in all states, the District of Columbia, U.S. territories, the Department of Defense Education Activity, and the Bureau of Indian Education. Private schools are nominated by the Council for American Private Education.
