To the Editor:

Kendall Qualls is an example of the American Dream. He grew up in poverty, worked his way through college, became an officer in the Army, earned two master’s degrees, and worked his way to the VP level in major health care companies.

A father of five, married for 34 years, Kendall will work for all of us. He’s running as a leader with military and business experience outside the world of politics, ready to address the challenges facing our state and country. Kendall will work for:

1. Safe and secure communities: Protect our families, our jobs and our neighborhoods by funding the police and implementing needed reforms.

2. Economy: Revitalize and strengthen our economy by supporting businesses harmed by COVID-19, easing burdensome regulations, and passing fair trade agreements.

3. Health care: Improve health care protection and lower healthcare costs by empowering patients with price transparency.

4. Foreign Policy: Ensure America’s safety at home and abroad with peace through strength that avoids nation-building entanglements.

5. Trust: Kendall will do what he says, and says what he’ll do.

Nancy Pelosi and Dean Phillips have agreed on 99% of votes. Now Dean still brags about being bipartisan in his current ads. Dean also said he wouldn’t use his extensive wealth to fund his campaign, but then he did. Don’t believe what Dean says, but do believe what Dean does.

Vote for Kendall, he can be trusted to do what he says.

John Swanson

Plymouth

