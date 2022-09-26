In October 2009, on her 40th birthday, Tessman started her battle with breast cancer. On Thursday Oct. 20 she is celebrating her 13th year of being breast cancer free with an evening of music and thanksgiving at 318 Cafe in Excelsior.

Tessman strives to perform straight-from-the-heart. For this night, she will be joined on stage by her 19-year-old son Louis Stanoch on electric guitar, former bandmate Tom Leier on bass, and reunited high school friend Kelley Lima on drums. Using optimism and the wisdom she’s gained through breast cancer survival, heartbreak, and motherhood, Tessman’s songs move passionately over diverse emotional and musical terrain.

