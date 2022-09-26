In October 2009, on her 40th birthday, Tessman started her battle with breast cancer. On Thursday Oct. 20 she is celebrating her 13th year of being breast cancer free with an evening of music and thanksgiving at 318 Cafe in Excelsior.
Tessman strives to perform straight-from-the-heart. For this night, she will be joined on stage by her 19-year-old son Louis Stanoch on electric guitar, former bandmate Tom Leier on bass, and reunited high school friend Kelley Lima on drums. Using optimism and the wisdom she’s gained through breast cancer survival, heartbreak, and motherhood, Tessman’s songs move passionately over diverse emotional and musical terrain.
October is breast cancer awareness month, as well as Tessman’s birthday month. Ever since her Stage 3 breast cancer diagnosis in October 2009, every October has changed her outlook on life. Tessman now aims to help people find strength, courage and optimism through her writing and music, she said.
Tessman was a recipient of a grant from the Angel Foundation and tonight a donation will be raised for this Twin Cities-based 501(c)(3) nonprofit that provides support to local adults with cancer and their families. Personally,
Tessman said she aims to help families find hope during the dark time of a breast cancer diagnosis. She authored an award-winning children’s book entitled “Our Mama is a Beautiful Garden,” and was named CHANGEMAKER by the Minnesota Women’s Press.
After a 20-year pause from songwriting, Minnesota singer-songwriter Tessman released two new singles. They are available to radio stations here and can also be accessed at YouTubeMusic.
Please visit Tessman’s website for more information about this special event. Tickets are $15.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.