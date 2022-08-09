To the editor:
As one who’s known Kathleen all her life, I’d like to offer a personal endorsement of her candidacy for Minnesota Senate District 45. Kathleen is the ethical, common-sense candidate that we so need.
Kathleen is kind, caring, gracious, hardworking, and always willing to help others. As her husband, Ben, has said, “If she has a nickel, she’ll give a dime.” That’s her character, as she puts others above herself. As the Senator of District 45, she’ll do the same for the people in the district as she’s done all her life.
Apart from her love of family, community, and moral values, she’s a businesswoman, a mother, grandmother, daughter, sister, loyal friend, and philanthropist. Her good nature is among many qualities we admire, along with her willingness to listen.
The residents of District 45 deserve a senator who will stand up for their children, their neighborhoods, their schools, their safety, their right to free speech and their quality of life. Kathleen has always held these values and will continue to do so.
Kathleen is proud to support our law-enforcement officers and their hard work to protect our citizens. It’s time to stand up for those who protect and serve our community.
Defunding the police has proven to be the wrong course, as many neighborhoods suffer from violence and are calling for more police, not fewer. Kathleen will stand up for those who put their own lives at risk to help others. Again, she puts others before herself.
Kathleen will promote lower taxes, which has always proven to spur the economy. She’ll promote legislation to help businesses with less burdensome and outdated regulations.
Kathleen wants to return appropriate and honest education to the classrooms. Kathleen is also a strong advocate of vocational education and will work towards bringing much-needed vocational education programs back to our high schools.
For these reasons and her love of the people in our communities, Kathleen is the perfect candidate to make District 45 a model for all other districts to follow. She truly is the “common-sense candidate.”
Stephen Murphy
Plymouth
