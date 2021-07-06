St. Louis Park Police said a juvenile appears to have been shot in the arm the evening of July 4.
Police and firefighters responded to a report of a male bleeding from his arm at 10:44 p.m. on the holiday at 3324 Aquila Ave. S. in St. Louis Park.
The injury was not life-threatening but was consistent with a gunshot wound, according to police. Paramedics transported the boy to Hennepin County Medical Center. Police are still investigating the case but said in a statement that “it’s unlikely this was a deliberate act with an intent to cause harm and is more likely connected to reckless behavior in conjunction with Fourth of July celebrations.”
The statement added, “Although the facts related to this particular incident are still being investigated, this is a good reminder about the dangers of firing a bullet into the air with outcomes that can cause serious injury or even death.”
