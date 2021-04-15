Just a drill: Warning sirens will sound at 1:45 and 6:45 p.m. Thursday

As part of Severe Weather Awareness Week, the outdoor warning sirens in many communities will sound during tornado drills at 1:45 and 6:45 p.m. Thursday, Thursday, April 15.
The National Weather Service, Wisconsin Emergency Management, the Minnesota Division of Homeland Security and Emergency Management, and other state, county and local agencies host the Severe Weather Awareness Week activities. Thursday, April 15, is the day for tornado drills and working on your safety plans. The schedule is:
1:45 PM: Most counties in Wisconsin and Minnesota will activate outdoor warning siren systems and other notification systems. The choice to activate sirens is a decision made by the counties and cities. The NWS and others will also post on social media. NOAA Weather Radio will also activate with the Routine Weekly Test code.
6:45 PM: Many counties in Wisconsin and Minnesota will activate outdoor warning siren systems and other notification systems. The choice to activate sirens is a decision made by the counties and cities. The NWS and others will also post on social media. NOAA Weather Radio will also activate with the Routine Weekly Test code.
