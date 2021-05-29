The Grand Chapter of Minnesota Order of the Eastern Star is sponsoring a pancake breakfast to benefit the service dog project Helping Paws of Minnesota, which is based in Hopkins. The dogs help individuals, including veterans with PTSD.

The breakfast will be 8:30-11:30 a.m. Saturday, June 5, at Paul Revere Masonic Center, 6509 Walker St., St. Louis Park. The cost is $8 for adults and $4 for children age 8 and under.

The St. Louis Park American Legion is donating food, supplies and labor.

For more information, contact John Lattimore at llattimoremn@comcast.net or 763-258-4653.

Recommended for you

Load comments