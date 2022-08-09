Julie Pointner recently announced her candidacy for election to the Plymouth City Council Ward 4 seat. 

pointner

Ward 4 candidate Julie Pointner. 

“I have a passion for public service and a strong desire to learn and listen to others. Everyone deserves to feel their voice is heard,” said Pointner. “The quality of life in Plymouth is second to none, but some citizens feel left out. I will be a council member that welcomes everyone to share their thoughts and concerns especially if they differ from mine. I feel the best decisions for Plymouth are made when all voices are heard.” She went on to say that “my experiences in both my professional and private lives have taught me that looking at all sides of an issue, as well as focusing on building consensus, provides the best solution for all parties.” 

Tags

Load comments