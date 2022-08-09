Julie Pointner recently announced her candidacy for election to the Plymouth City Council Ward 4 seat.
“I have a passion for public service and a strong desire to learn and listen to others. Everyone deserves to feel their voice is heard,” said Pointner. “The quality of life in Plymouth is second to none, but some citizens feel left out. I will be a council member that welcomes everyone to share their thoughts and concerns especially if they differ from mine. I feel the best decisions for Plymouth are made when all voices are heard.” She went on to say that “my experiences in both my professional and private lives have taught me that looking at all sides of an issue, as well as focusing on building consensus, provides the best solution for all parties.”
Pointner has served on the Planning Commission since November 2020 and was elected vice chair in January.
“I have learned so much about every corner of our city,” she said. “I have the opportunity to study and give my opinion on the desires and dreams of Plymouth residents and business owners. I feel very grateful for the opportunity to serve our community.”
Before serving on the Planning Commission, Pointner ran for the Ward 4 Plymouth City Council seat in 2018. “Going door to door talking with the residents in Ward 4, hearing what they thought along with their concerns gave me a deeper understanding of our community and energized me to run again,” said Pointner. “Public safety, environmental issues, support for business, affordable housing, parks and recreation and improving infrastructure are my priorities,” Pointner said. With a master’s degree in organizational leadership and policy development from the University of Minnesota as well as degrees in secondary education and sociology of crime, Pointner has focused her life on public service; whether that be in the classroom or on the city council. “I sought the sociology degree to better understand crime and all its interconnecting parts.”
Pointner is a researcher, evaluator and analyst in the field of educational measurement. She is responsible for budgeting and finance of her department and writes proposals for state contracts. “My knowledge and experience gives me a strong foundation for serving on the city council.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.