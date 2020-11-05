St. Louis Park-based JonnyPops and grocery store chain Kowalski’s Market are pairing up to provide in-store winter clothing donation boxes benefiting Joseph’s Coat and Sharing & Caring Hands.
The effort coincides with World Kindness Day Friday, Nov. 13.
All 11 Kowalski’s Market stores across the metro area will house multiple donation bins for winter clothing and hygiene product collection Saturday, Nov. 7, through Sunday, Nov. 15. JonnyPops will provide each donor with a buy-one-get-one-free coupon for its pops that can be used at any retail location.
“Everyone has the power to change the world with something as simple as an act of kindness,” said Erik Brust, CEO of JonnyPops. “It is so important to recognize that we are all better when we stand together.”
The frozen treat company has built a kind-deed generator online to help promote creating good deeds. All submissions will be considered for new stick sayings in 2021.
For more information and a list of most needed donation items for the donation drive, visit jonnypops.com/winter-clothing-drive.
