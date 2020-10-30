Hennepin County Commissioner Jeff Johnson will leave the county board in early December to serve as executive director at Can Do Canines, a New Hope-based nonprofit organization that raises and trains service dogs for people with disabilities.
Johnson has been a member of the County Board since 2009.
“It has been a tremendous honor to serve my constituents on the board for nearly three terms,” Johnson said. “While I’ve certainly raised a lot of questions over the years about programs and spending priorities, I’ve found the commitment of our staff and the quality of county leadership to be exceptional.”
Prior to serving on the board, Johnson was a member of the Minnesota House of Representatives from 2001 to 2006 and twice was the Republican nominee for governor. He worked as an employment attorney at law firms in Chicago and Minneapolis and founded his own firm 20 years ago providing training and investigation services to businesses throughout the country.
Johnson announced in 2016 that his third term would be his last on the county board, consistent with the same three-term limit he placed on himself while in the Minnesota House.
“My time in government and politics has been exciting and meaningful to me, but it’s time to move on and use my experience and the talents God has given me in a different way. I couldn’t be more excited to lead Can Do Canines into its next season,” Johnson said.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.