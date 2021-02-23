Sen. Ann Johnson Stewart invites members of the public to attend a virtual town hall meeting 6:30-7:30 p.m. Thursday, February 25.
The Senate District 44 DFLer from Minnetonka will discuss her 2021 priorities and her vision for Minnesota. There will be an opportunity to ask questions.
The session will be streamed live at facebook.com/SenatorAnnJohnsonStewart
Questions can be submitted in advance to nate.pasko@senate.mn with “Town hall question” in the subject line.
For those who are interested in legislative activities, but are unable to attend the town hall, can contact Johnson Stewart at sen.ann.johnson.stewart@senate.mn.
