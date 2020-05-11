Ann Johnson Stewart announced last October that she is running for Minnesota State Senate in District 44. She is pursuing the DFL endorsement in the district that includes Plymouth, Minnetonka and Woodland.
“I am running for the Minnesota Senate to represent my neighbors and my community as we fight for better schools, better healthcare, and a safer transportation system that keeps people and businesses moving,” Johnson Stewart said.
“I’m a civil engineer, college teacher, and successful business owner. I’m a proud wife, mother, and grandma, and I care about this community and its future. I have never served in political office, but now is the time for me to change course in my life and run for State Senate,” she added. “I am a bridge-builder, and I know the value of teamwork. I will bring that experience to the Capitol in St. Paul.”
Sen. Paul Anderson (R-Plymouth) currently serves in the district and is not pursuing re-election.
For more information, visit annjohnsonstewart.com.
