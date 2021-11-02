Voters have decided which candidates will fill three seats on the Wayzata School Board.
According to unofficial results from the Secretary of State, the winners are incumbent Sarah Johansen, Heidi Kader and Milind Sohoni.
Johansen received the most support with 6,125 votes (17.64%), followed by Kader with 5,632 votes (16.22%) and Sohoni with 4,809 votes (13.85%).
Johansen, who has served eight years on the Wayzata School Board, is an adjunct instructor at Augsburg University and volunteer for St. Phillip the Deacon Lutheran Church-Church Council.
Kader is an adjunct professor at St. Catherine’s University in St Paul and a clinical research professional.
Sohoni, a first generation immigrant who has lived in the school district for 26 years, is a retired scientist, business development manager and entrepreneur.
Following the top three were Nick DeVries with 4,492 votes (12.93%), Erin Shelton with 4,375 votes (12.6%), Bryan Kubes with 4,281 votes (12.33%), Daniel Sellers with 1,831 votes (5.27%), Muthu Periakaruppan with 1,674 votes (4.82%) and Aaron Herzberg with 426 votes (1.23%).
Justin Hibbits and Derek Plymate, who remained on the ballot but were no longer campaigning, each earned just over 50 votes (0.16%).
