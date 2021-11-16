(PHOTOS COURTESY OF CITY OF PLYMOUTH)
New Plymouth City Clerk/Administrative Coordinator Jodi Gallup was sworn in at the Nov. 9 Plymouth City Council meeting. Gallup was hired following the July retirement of Sandy Engdahl, who served in the position for 22 years. Gallup comes to Plymouth from the city of Medina, where she has 15 years of local government experience, serving as the city clerk and assistant city administrator. In her new position, Gallup will lead the City Clerk Division and handle elections, licensing, data practices and more. Jodi Gallup is pictured taking the oath of office along with Amy Gottschalk, office support representative who had been serving as interim city clerk following the retirement of Sandy Engdahl in July.
