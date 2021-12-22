Church membership is down over 10% in the last decade.
According to a Pew study, some 63% of 330 million Americans claim to be Christians. The church group includes Protestants, Catholics, members of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and Orthodox Christians.
Four in ten Americans say that their religion is “very important” to their lives; one in four of them attends church and pray every week. Interestingly, among Black Protestants, most regard themselves as “evangelical” and nearly two out of three of them attend church regularly.
Some 6% of us are Jewish, Muslim, Hindu, or other non-mainstream religious faith.
Four percent say they are atheists—that includes those who are entirely denying any faith in God or not caring about the issue at all.
All told, the research says that three in ten Americans are “unaffiliated.”
The birth of Jesus Christ is the most significant event for Christians with 90% participating in various Christmas-themed church services. Three in four of them believe in the virgin birth of the child. Ninety percent of some 330 million Americans celebrate Christmas, including many of those who are not affiliated with any church.
Typically, what people do at Christmas includes celebrating with family or friends, buying gifts, putting up and decorating a tree and sending cards through the U.S. Postal Service. Research also shows that those under the age of 30 do all of these things less frequently than those above age 30.
My wife Francelle and I are active Presbyterians who fully engage in celebrations of the birth of Christ with home displays both inside and outside, including a crèche purchased on a visit to the Holy Land made in 1998.
That is not to say that Santa Claus escapes our attention. About 280 years after the death and resurrection of Jesus, a monk named St. Nicholas was born in what is now Turkey. He became legendary for his generosity. St. Nick sometimes traveled in a sleigh and was known for his piety and kindness for all, especially including children, the sick and the poor. It is said that he once provided a dowry so that a poor father would not have to sell his three daughters to make ends meet.
Santa and Jesus
By 480 AD, St. Nicholas was the most popular of the church’s many saints. During the 300 years (14th-17th Century) of the “Renaissance”, many of the classical stories of Saint Nicholas’ ministry and philosophy were rediscovered.
Art and literature, too, became available to the masses.
Whether consequential or not, here are six common themes of the lives of Jesus and that of Saint Nicholas.
•Jesus’ hour of His coming is a mystery (Luke 12:40; Mark 13:33). Santa’s hour of his coming is also a mystery.
•Jesus comes from the North where He lives (Ezekiel 1:4; Psalm 48:2).
Legend says Santa comes from the North Pole.
•Jesus commands children to obey their parents (Colossians 3:20). Santa tells children to obey their parents.
•Jesus is a carpenter (Mark 6:3). Santa is a toy carpenter.
•Jesus wants little children to come to Him (Mark 10:14). Santa bids children to come to him.
•Jesus is a giver of gifts (Ephesians 4:8). Santa is a giver of gifts.
The story of Jesus’ birth is essential to God’s plan as described in the New Testament. The legend of Santa Claus also plays a role in fostering a healthy celebration of giving on behalf of all of us.
Happy New Year.
Chuck Slocum is president of The Williston Group, Chuck@WillistonGroup.Com
