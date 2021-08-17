Minnetonka Public Schools has named Jenny Van Aalsburg to the position of assistant principal for Minnewashta Elementary School.
Van Aalsburg has served students and families in the Minnetonka Schools system for the past 23 years, the past three of which were spent at Minnewashta as a teacher and in a building-wide support role. In her more than two decades with Minnetonka Schools, she has served as a teacher, instructional coach and as a coordinator for Minnetonka Preschool and ECFE and led all aspects of programming for the district’s youngest students. She has taught English language arts for fourth graders and has been a first grade and Kindergarten teacher, as well. She has also been involved in developing the district’s new teacher and mentor programs.
In her newly expanded role at Minnewashta, Van Aalsburg will assist the principal in providing leadership in the development and fulfillment of the school’s mission, vision and goals, will serve on the district’s administrative team and will participate in the implementation and achievement of district goals at the building level.
“Jenny has a heart for students, staff and the community,” said Minnewashta Principal Cindy Andress. “She is an effective communicator, demonstrates attention to detail and desires to be active and visible in her new role.“
Van Aalsburg is a National Board Certified Teacher and a Certified Cognitive Coach. She holds a bachelor’s degree in elementary education from the University of Minnesota-Morris and a master’s degree in education from St. Mary’s University of Minnesota. She earned her K-12 principal licensure and specialist degree in leadership from Minnesota State University, Mankato. Van Aalsburg resides in Waconia with her husband Jared and their two children.
“I look forward to continuing to partner with Minnetonka leadership and staff to provide high-quality learning experiences for our students that foster excellence in learning, while also helping continue our school culture at Minnewashta Elementary that is focused on service to the greater good,” Van Aalsburg said.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.