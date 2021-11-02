With 100 percent of precincts reporting, Rachel Hartland, Jason Ross and incumbent Jen Westmoreland Bouchard were elected to the Hopkins School Board.
Westmoreland Bouchard, who was running for re-election, received 6,026 votes or 28.01%. Rachel Hartland received 5,371 votes or 24.96% and Jason Ross received 5,371 votes or 24.96%, according to unofficial results from the Secretary of State.
Dave Larson received 2,804 votes or 13.03% and Sarah Vaye received 1,673 votes or 7.78%.
Hartland and Ross will be seated in January replacing John Kuhl and Fartun Ahmed, who did not file for re-election.
Westmoreland Bouchard has been an educator for more than 20 years and was first elected to the school board in 2017. She is currently pursuing a doctorate in educational leadership at Minnesota State University - Mankato. For her, one of the top issues facing the school district is creating a new model of public education that truly serves each student.
Ross currently works as an associate brand manager for Michael Foods. For him, one of the top issues facing the school district is acknowledging and being aware that the COVID-19 pandemic impacted the community’s mental health.
Hartland is the co-founder and director of regulations/operations for CoyaBlu and has worked in Hopkins Schools as an ASL interpreter. For her, one of the top issues facing the school district is the racial disparities that exist in Minnesota and impact that has on the district.
“This re-election campaign is about us. It’s about your thoughts on where we’ve been and where we need to go as a Hopkins Schools community. It’s about making sure we are able to continue to implement Vision 2031, which will ensure that each scholar has a brilliant future,” Westmoreland Bouchard posted on her Facebook page on Election day.
