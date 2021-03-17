JCI Hopkins has launched a new fundraiser, Egg My Yard, and is selling goodie-filled Easter eggs that can be scattered throughout yards Saturday, April 3, in Hopkins, Minnetonka and St. Louis Park. Parents can make a donation to get either 20 or 40 eggs for their children to find Easter morning.
This fundraiser will support the Hopkins Police Department’s annual Cops ‘N Kids Shopping event. JCI Hopkins has supported the shopping event for the past five years with a total of $15,000.
“We really want to continue this tradition, but like many others, our fundraising in 2020 saw a big hit,” said Julie Hauring, JCI member, noting they weren’t able to host the two biggest fundraisers, the Mainstreet Day Arts & Crafts Festival and the Raspberry Festival street dances, making up more than 90% of the chapter’s income.
“We came up with this idea to help us fundraise in a way that’s safe during the pandemic and so we can continue to support our community as much as we have in the past,” she said.
More information on the event and how to order eggs or donate can be found on JCI Hopkins Facebook page and at jcihopkins.com.
The Easter Bunny is also coming to four Hopkins parks Saturday, April 3.
The tentative schedule:
Valley Park 1-1:20 p.m.
Cottageville Park 1:30-1:50 p.m.
Burnes Park 2-2:20 p.m.
Central Park 2:30-3:00 p.m.
Visitors are asked to arrive on time as there is a strict schedule to get to all of the neighbors in Hopkins. There will also be a little giveaway for every child that visits.
Visitors are also asked to keep a safe distance from other families.
