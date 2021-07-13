The Minneapolis Aquatennial Ambassador Organization (AAO) announced that Jayda Bagstad will represent the community of Hopkins in its Candidate Program from July 19-24.
This year, 44 candidates will be participating in the program; one young woman is chosen to be the Queen of the Lakes, and two women are chosen as princesses. The selection team considers a variety of criteria including: professionalism, public speaking ability, current and future goals, education and co-curricular/extracurricular activities. In addition to the interview process, the candidates also participate in leadership and personal development, and other unique experiences. These experiences include visiting Minneapolis hallmarks like The Woman’s Club of Minneapolis.
Community members are invited to cheer on their community representative at the traditional Meet the Candidates event, taking place on Thursday, July 22 at McNamara Alumni Center from 9-11:45 a.m. Tickets are available to the public through the Aquatennial Ambassador website.
The week culminates with the coronation of the 2022 Aquatennial Ambassadors at Hopkins Center for the Arts 2 p.m. Saturday, July 24 with a reception one hour prior. Tickets will be available to the public through the Aquatennial Ambassador website.
Community members are encouraged to send well wishes to their candidate at the Hilton Garden Inn Minneapolis University Area, 511 SE Huron Blvd, Minneapolis, MN 55414 (indicate they are an AAO Candidate).
The 2021 Ambassador Team includes: Queen of the Lakes Elise Toussaint from the community of North Branch; Commodore Stephen Zins; Aquatennial Princess Erin Westlund from the community of Hutchinson; Captain Kassi Kruse; Aquatennial Princess Amber Watkins from the community of Anoka; Captain Terri Kane.
The Aquatennial Ambassador Organization has been a pioneering organization in building partnerships and relationships with the Minneapolis Aquatennial, City of Minneapolis and local communities throughout Minnesota since 1940. Ambassadors serve as positive role models by making over 250 public appearances every year. For more information please visit www.aquatennialambassadors.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.