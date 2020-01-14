Just after midnight on Sunday, Dec. 29, an Eden Prairie police officer attempted to stop a vehicle he suspected was being driven by an impaired driver.
The vehicle did not stop for the officer and instead increased its speed and drove away. The officer pursued the car until it eventually stopped in an outdoor parking ramp. A man then exited the car and ran away on foot.
The officer notified dispatch of the foot pursuit as the driver fled into a nearby frozen marsh that was mostly thick brush.
Officer Brandon Carlston and his K-9 partner, Jax, were called to assist. Jax quickly picked up the scent of the suspect and led officers to an area of thick undergrowth where the suspect was found hiding. The suspect then complied with officers’ commands to surrender and was arrested.
After learning the driver’s identity, officers determined that the man had been arrested three times for DWI since 2010 and that his license had been revoked. The man showed signs of alcohol impairment but refused to take a breath test.
He was subsequently arrested on many charges, including first-degree DWI refusal, first-degree DWI alcohol, felony fleeing from police in a motor vehicle and fleeing from police on foot and driving after revocation.
– Courtesy of Eden Prairie Police Department
(Submitted photo)
K-9 Jax assisted in the apprehension of a man Dec. 29 who fled police by vehicle and on foot.
