The Independent Community Bankers of America has appointed Jackie Herman, chief operating officer of Wayzata-based Flagship Bank, to serve on the group’s Bank Operations and Payments Committee.

“I am honored to represent our industry and share my experiences as a community banker and civic leader to help ICBA communicate the positive story of community banking,” Herman said.

In addition to helping shape and advocate the organization’s national policy positions and programs, Herman’s duties will include engaging in grassroots activities in Minnesota to promote pro-community bank policies and serving as a liaison between community banks and the organization’s staff and leadership in Washington, D.C.

“Herman is a dedicated community banker who is highly respected in her community and by her industry peers,” said ICBA Chairman Robert M. Fisher. “We are delighted Jackie has accepted this appointment and generously volunteered her time and professional talents in pursuit of creating an environment where community banks, and the communities they serve, continue to flourish.”

