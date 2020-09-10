To the Editor:
Cathy Iverson is a standout among the candidates for Wayzata City Council. With her nine years of vigorous service on our planning commission, including two years as chair, Iverson “knows her stuff.” When developers come before the commission, Iverson takes her job seriously. She has done her homework, knows our ordinances and prioritizes her responsibility to the residents and well-being of our community.
As a former city council member, I know that Iverson will be an asset to the hardworking council that controls the future of our city. Iverson is a forceful advocate for fiscal and environmental responsibility, as well as for thoughtful, planned development. She knows that height ordinances or lot limitations are not arbitrary opinions to be carelessly overridden with variances.
With her husband and two sons, Iverson has lived in Wayzata for 20 years. For many of those years, I have had the pleasure of working with her on volunteer activities such as planting flowers in the business areas. I’ve seen her thoughtful outreach to neighbors. And I’ve marveled at her energy and enthusiasm as displayed, for example, in the 16 marathons she has run. Her volunteer contributions also go beyond our city limits. For the past five years she has been in charge of security at the finish line for the Twin Cities Marathon.
This year our election coincides with the 100th anniversary of the 19th Amendment, which gave American women the right to vote. A century later, we women are making progress but we are still underrepresented among elected officials. If elected to the council, Iverson will be one of only two women among five people leading Wayzata. To me, her gender is a special qualification, but only because Iverson also stands out for her dedication and experience in public service and her concern for our community. That’s why she has my vote, and I hope she has yours.
Mary Bader
Wayzata
