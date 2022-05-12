Having served as a student election judge in Wayzata, I am convinced it is time to modernize our government’s voting practices.
Our current presidential election process was outlined during the Constitutional Convention in 1789 to benefit landowners. As America has become increasingly diverse, as reflected in the 2020 Census, our voting system must reflect that change.
To create a more representative system, America should look to its democratic allies, Canada and Australia, for best practices. From 1980 to 2019, Canada’s national eligible voter turnout was 11% higher than ours. One driver for this difference is that Canadians have the option to vote by mail during all elections.
Having voter turnout consistently over 90%, Australia has twice modified its voting system since it began in 1843. One change is its successful implementation of preferential voting. This practice favors all parties. As a result, there are three main parties represented in Australia’s House of Representatives.
The United States should implement these best practices. Mail-in voting should be accessible nationwide to all eligible voters to spur voter participation while reducing geographical voting disparities caused by local voting laws. A government based upon the principle that it is formed by the people and for the people must encourage voter turnout.
Second, introducing preferential voting would shift the focus towards the candidate’s positions on issues and away from the positions of America’s two-party system, opening the way for a viable third-party option. Such a change would also improve the mindset of the American voter. As our electoral system stands now, many (especially those in heavily partisan areas) believe their vote does not count because it is “thrown out” in favor of the majority. Casting a ballot without being concerned that their vote may be worthless will encourage more people to go to the ballot box.
As stewards of this fundamental democratic process, we need to encourage our elected representatives to make these two changes. By modernizing the United States’ voting practices, voter turnout will increase across all demographics, and it will ensure that the election system values every ballot.
