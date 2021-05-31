Summer weather in Minnesota means an increase in mosquitoes. To reduce the risk of disease and annoyance, the Metropolitan Mosquito Control District will conduct surveillance and treatment activities.

Each year, field staff use a fleet of trucks and helicopters to monitors and treats wetlands that breed mosquitoes. With many people still working from home during the weekday due to the COVID-19 pandemic, more people may notice mosquito control activities in local neighborhoods and parks.

At times, Control District employees may need to cross private property for access to check and treat areas for mosquito larvae. Control District management asks the community to please stay several feet away from field staff and ensure children and pets are kept at a distance.

If you have questions about mosquito control activities or concerns about an employee, call the Control District front desk at 651-645-9149 or visit mmcd.org. To check on locations of daily helicopter activity, visit mmcd.org/helicopter-activity.

