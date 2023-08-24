kids place

(SUBMITTED PHOTO)

The winners of this year’s Kids Place Chalk Fest with their entry “Si-Fi City.”

Kids Place, a school-aged care program that is part of the St. Louis Park Schools Community Education department, wrapped up its summer season Aug. 18.

More than 400 elementary school children and 48 staff members participated in the summer program, which was hosted by Peter Hobart Elementary since Kids Place does not have its own facility.

  

