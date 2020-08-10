To the Editor:
The Plymouth City Council held a study session July 28 to consider reinstatement of the Human Rights Commission. Public comments were not allowed, and neither was the session recorded, nor transcripts available. I watched with interest because I am a strong proponent of human rights. Being a person of color, I can only imagine the trauma some of us are experiencing in the current environment.
According to the Universal Declaration of Human Rights created by the United Nations in 1948, we have 30 basic human rights. Plymouth has done a great job with public safety. However, human rights transcend police and public safety. They cover discrimination in employment and housing and provide protection to whistle blowers against retaliation, among others.
The overall view of the council toward the commission was evident from the statements made in favor or against reinstating the commission. Some members are not against reinstating the commission. In an argument against reinstating the commission, a couple of them undermined immigrants in the city. It was stated that we don’t need the commission because it would be a “feel good” group which would “stir up trouble” in the great city of Plymouth. This sentiment in itself constitutes a need for the commission. I am a first-generation immigrant and have lived in America for 37 years. I was hurt and angered by this comment, especially on a council that wields power in the hands of a few, in a city that is represented by the Black, Indigenous and People of Color (BIPOC) community which expects equity as a human right.
Whether one agrees that a Human Rights Commission is necessary for Plymouth or not, it is time to stop the bigotry and the hatred. Immigrants and BIPOC add value to Plymouth. They do not “stir up” trouble. We want to live in harmony, and contribute in a positive way to American life. What is not acceptable is someone belittling us because we do not have a voice on the council.
Milind Sohoni
Plymouth
Milind Sohoni is a City Council candidate in Plymouth’s Ward 1.
