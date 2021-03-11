The International School of Minnesota in Eden Prairie earned the College Board AP Computer Science Female Diversity Award for expanding young women’s access to Advanced Placement Computer Science Principles for the 2019-20 school year.
The award recognizes schools that are closing the gender gap and expanding young women’s access to computer science coursework. The school was one of 831 schools nationally recognized, with four other recipients in the state. Under the instruction of teacher John Compton, the achievements of students Apurva Balaji, Jingfei (Faye) Wang, and Ziyue (Ginger) Jiang led to this recognition.
The award came ahead of International Women’s Day March 8. The global day is aimed at driving gender parity. According the College Board, there is a growing body of research that shows female students who take Advanced Placement computer science are more likely to major in computer science compared to matched peers.
