Interfaith Outreach Executive Director Kevin Ward speaks during the nonprofit organization’s Spread Your Wings Gala, which was held June 11 at the University of Minnesota’s McNamara Alumni Center.(Submitted photo)
Interfaith Outreach and Community Partners invited community members to demonstrate the power of neighbors helping neighbors with their annual Spread Your Wings Gala.
The June 11 event, presented by Polaris, welcomed 260 guests to the University of Minnesota’s McNamara Alumni Center for a celebration of friendships and partnerships that have shaped the Plymouth-based nonprofit organization’s work for more than four decades.
“Interfaith Outreach has a strategic plan. They are focused on meeting basic needs and equipping individuals and families for ongoing stability. They are focused on measurable impact. And they are focused on viewing their work through an equity lens. All of this is powerful. They are great at what they do but they can’t fulfill their bold mission without all of us,” Polaris Chief Customer Growth Officer Pam Kermisch said during the program.
Sponsors, committee members, talent, volunteers, staff and guests made the evening possible, all while raising nearly $500,000 that will help support Interfaith Outreach’s work to provide programs and services in the areas of family support, food, housing and neighborhoods, education and youth, employment and transportation.
The biennial gala began more than 20 years ago and is one of the ways community members can support the organization’s mission and help nearly 2,000 local families meet basic needs and move toward stability.
“Community members come to Interfaith Outreach when they need help – something has happened in their lives, sometimes that’s a sudden setback. Community members also come to Interfaith Outreach to help out by giving financially, volunteering in the food shelf or by donating and shopping at Interfaith Resale Select thrift store. The reciprocal relationships – neighbors helping neighbors – are what make this such a vibrant community,” said Interfaith Outreach Executive Director Kevin Ward.
Community members can still support Interfaith Outreach’s work. To learn how to donate, visit iocp.org/donate.
To learn more about the organization’s programs and services, including the SuperShelf food shelf and Resale Select thrift store located on the corner of County Highway 101 and Highway 6 in Plymouth, visit iocp.org, email info@iocp.org or call 763-489-7500.
