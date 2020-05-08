award

Co-producer Jeff Strate, co-hosts Saleem Adam and Sarah Steichen Styles and co-producer Shehla Mushtaq pause for a photo after recording a segment of “Becoming One: The Power of Our Stories” at the Bloomington Community Access Studio in April 2019. (Submitted photo)

The Interfaith Circle of Eden Prairie has been honored with a 2020 “Excellence” award for its documentary feature, “Becoming One: The Power of Our Stories,” by The Best in the Midwest Media Fest.

The annual contest is run by Wisconsin Community Media for education, municipal and access TV channels in Minnesota, Illinois, North Dakota, South Dakota, Missouri, Nebraska, Kansas and Wisconsin. “Becoming One: The Power of our Stories” was co-produced last year by the Interfaith Circle Board of Directors and Jeff Strate, a long time Eden Prairie resident and broadcast television producer.

“The Circle and chairperson Shehla Mushtaq wanted to spark more thoughtful and broader consideration of the challenges of living and working in an increasingly diverse Eden Prairie,” Strate said. “We felt that personal, real-life stories, respectfully shared on television and the internet, would be a good way to go.”

Their partnership accomplished that through Southwest Community Television, Bloomington Community Access Television and Interfaith Circle’s connectivity to Eden Prairie’s faith, ethnic and racial groupings.

Saleem Adam, Sarah Steichen Styles and Dr. Trish Sullivan Vanni co-hosted the 44-minute program of personal stories and commentary.

Because of the award, SWTV CH 15 in Eden Prairie, Minnetonka, Hopkins, Richfield, and Edina is re-broadcasting “Becoming One: The Power of Stories” on Fridays at 7 p.m.; Sundays at 4 p.m.; and Tuesdays at 1 p.m.

The program is also on YouTube’s Democratic Visions Channel, trimurl.co/1LEvD6.

The Interfaith Circle of Eden Prairie is supported by member congregations, individuals and the Eden Prairie Community Foundation. The organization is on Facebook and has a website, interfaithcirclemn.org.

