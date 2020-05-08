The Interfaith Circle of Eden Prairie has been honored with a 2020 “Excellence” award for its documentary feature, “Becoming One: The Power of Our Stories,” by The Best in the Midwest Media Fest.
The annual contest is run by Wisconsin Community Media for education, municipal and access TV channels in Minnesota, Illinois, North Dakota, South Dakota, Missouri, Nebraska, Kansas and Wisconsin. “Becoming One: The Power of our Stories” was co-produced last year by the Interfaith Circle Board of Directors and Jeff Strate, a long time Eden Prairie resident and broadcast television producer.
“The Circle and chairperson Shehla Mushtaq wanted to spark more thoughtful and broader consideration of the challenges of living and working in an increasingly diverse Eden Prairie,” Strate said. “We felt that personal, real-life stories, respectfully shared on television and the internet, would be a good way to go.”
Their partnership accomplished that through Southwest Community Television, Bloomington Community Access Television and Interfaith Circle’s connectivity to Eden Prairie’s faith, ethnic and racial groupings.
Saleem Adam, Sarah Steichen Styles and Dr. Trish Sullivan Vanni co-hosted the 44-minute program of personal stories and commentary.
Because of the award, SWTV CH 15 in Eden Prairie, Minnetonka, Hopkins, Richfield, and Edina is re-broadcasting “Becoming One: The Power of Stories” on Fridays at 7 p.m.; Sundays at 4 p.m.; and Tuesdays at 1 p.m.
The program is also on YouTube’s Democratic Visions Channel, trimurl.co/1LEvD6.
The Interfaith Circle of Eden Prairie is supported by member congregations, individuals and the Eden Prairie Community Foundation. The organization is on Facebook and has a website, interfaithcirclemn.org.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.