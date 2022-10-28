Last spring, sixth graders at St. Louis Park Middle School were hard at work preparing for their end-of-year Climate Summit presentations on how to address climate change locally. Now, a handful of them are seeing their ideas come to life.
Suwaydah Aden, Ibtisam Ahmed and Erin Enright gave a presentation about the dangers of unnecessary vehicle idling. Idling, or running a vehicle’s engine while parked, produces emissions that are harmful to children’s lungs, pollutes the atmosphere and contributes to poor local air quality. As the students found during their data collection, this problem is especially prevalent at schools, where parents and caregivers idle for long periods of time during pick-up and drop-off.
That’s why this fall, the city of St. Louis Park in partnership with Park Nicollet is launching “Idle-Free SLP,” an idling reduction campaign for schools, public buildings and neighborhoods across the city.
Unnecessary vehicle idling accounts for more than 3.8 million gallons of fuel wasted in the United States every single day. This is the equivalent of more than 40,000 tons of carbon dioxide released into the atmosphere unnecessarily, and nearly $8 million wasted. Based on data from the Environmental Protection Agency, transportation emissions are the largest source of greenhouse gas emissions in the United States. If all St. Louis Park residents reduced their idling time by just eight minutes a day, more than 13,000 tons of carbon would be eliminated – the equivalent annual energy use of 1,500 homes.
In addition to environmental impacts, idling has serious health consequences. The concentration of emissions from an idling vehicle can often be worse than when a vehicle is in motion due to the emissions controls not functioning at ideal operating temperatures. This causes higher rates of toxic chemicals such as nitrogen oxides, carbon monoxide and hydrocarbons spewing into the surrounding air.
These chemicals have been linked to numerous health issues, including respiratory illnesses, prenatal and neonatal health risks, premature birth, stroke, heart disease and heart attacks, behavioral conditions, cognitive issues, lung cancer and even premature death. As children breathe in more air per pound of body weight than adults and don’t yet have fully developed respiratory defenses, they are especially susceptible to this pollution.
Wondering about the impact idling has on the vehicle? Let’s tackle a few myths that have been hard to kick.
1. Myth: It uses more gas to restart a vehicle car than it does to leave it idling for a few minutes.
Fact: According to the U.S. Department of Energy (DOE), idling for more than 10 seconds uses more fuel and produces more emissions than restarting the vehicle.
2. Myth: It’s bad for the engine to frequently restart the vehicle.
Fact: According to research from the DOE, modern engines are not significantly impacted by frequent restarts; idling, however, causes internal engine damage.
3. Myth: I need to warm up a vehicle for several minutes in the winter.
Fact: According to the EPA and DOE, modern engines don’t require more than 30 seconds to sufficiently warm up. In fact, driving at slow speeds for the first mile or two warms up a vehicle twice as fast as letting it idle!
