Last spring, sixth graders at St. Louis Park Middle School were hard at work preparing for their end-of-year Climate Summit presentations on how to address climate change locally. Now, a handful of them are seeing their ideas come to life.

Suwaydah Aden, Ibtisam Ahmed and Erin Enright gave a presentation about the dangers of unnecessary vehicle idling. Idling, or running a vehicle’s engine while parked, produces emissions that are harmful to children’s lungs, pollutes the atmosphere and contributes to poor local air quality. As the students found during their data collection, this problem is especially prevalent at schools, where parents and caregivers idle for long periods of time during pick-up and drop-off.

Load comments