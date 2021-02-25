eden prairie eagle rescue

An American bald eagle is recovering at the University of Minnesota’s Raptor Center after being rescued in Eden Prairie Feb. 16.

According to a Feb. 24 post on the Eden Prairie Police Department’s Facebook page, police responded to a call that day from a resident who had found the injured eagle in a backyard. The eagle is believed to have been hurt while fighting with another eagle.

Because of the extreme temperatures that night, responders saw it as critical to get the eagle to a warm place to recover. Officers secured the eagle with a blanket and cardboard box before transporting it to the Animal Emergency & Referral Center of Minnesota in Oakdale.

The center doesn’t specialize in raptor care, but the eagle was stabilized there overnight and then transported to the University of Minnesota’s Raptor Center, where it is being treated.

Those caring for the eagle hope it can soon be released back into the wild.

