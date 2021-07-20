Filing for an Eden Prairie School Board special election is Tuesday, July 27, through 5 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 10.
Filings are accepted at the Administrative Services Center, 8100 School Road, Eden Prairie. The special election is Nov. 2.
Individuals interested in serving on the Eden Prairie School Board can attend a meeting to learn more about Eden Prairie Schools and the board. Current board members will share information about board governance and answer questions.
The session is 4:30-5:30 p.m. Monday, Aug. 23, in the Riley Creek Meeting Room at the Administrative Services Center. This meeting is prior to the 6 p.m. Aug. 23 School Board meeting.
The special election is to fill a seat that became vacant after former Boardmember Veronica Stoltz resigned in May. A majority of board members voted 4-2 last month to appoint Karla Bratrud, who had served on the board in the past, until the special election. A previous move to appoint 2020 runner-up Francesca Pagan-Umar for the seat had failed 2-5.
The candidate elected in the special election will begin serving after results are canvassed and will serve until January 2023.
Info: edenpr.org
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.