Individuals interested in serving on the Eden Prairie School Board can attend a meeting to learn more about Eden Prairie Schools and the board. Current board members will share information about board governance and answer questions.

The first session is planned 6-7 p.m. Monday, July 19, in the Riley Creek Meeting Room in the Administrative Services Center, 8100 School Road in Eden Prairie. The second session is 4:30-5:30 p.m. Monday, Aug. 23, in the same location. This meeting is prior to the 6 p.m. Aug. 23 School Board meeting.

The filing period for School Board candidates is Tuesday, July 27 through 5 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 10, at the Administrative Services Center. The special election is Nov. 2.

Info: edenpr.org

