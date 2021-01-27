Eden Prairie has recently experienced a sharp increase in ash trees infested with emerald ash borer.
While many property owners are treating ash trees to protect them from the pest, 99% of the trees left untreated will die from the pest and need to be removed.
Over the past several weeks, infested ash trees in Eden Prairie have been identified with orange rings, and property owners have been notified by mail about the need for removing marked trees.
Due to the increase in the ash borer, the city recommends treating healthy ash trees in 2021 to prevent infestation. Treating trees or removing them before they are infested is often less expensive than removing infested trees.
More than 3,000 ash trees are on maintained city property, within the rights of way and parks, and more than 2,000 are designated for removal.
Emerald ash borer is a non-native, invasive insect that attacks and kills ash trees.
When replacing ash trees, property owners are encouraged to replant a diverse range of species to reduce the potential impact of future invasive species.
The city contracted with Rainbow Treecare to treat public ash trees growing along streets and in parks. A citywide bulk discount is available through 2023 for property owners to treat trees at least 10 inches in diameter and in good physical condition.
The average cost to treat an ash tree with a 15-inch diameter trunk is about $80 and provides two to three years of protection.
Information about treatment options and the city’s management plan are online at edenprairie.org/EAB.
To see a management inventory map, visit trimurl.co/h8vmSn.
To schedule a free consultation, visit rainbowtreecare.com/eden-prairie, or call 952-767-6920.
