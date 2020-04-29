As part of Gov. Tim Walz’s recent proclamation of “homemade masks week,” India Association of Minnesota donated 500 cloth masks, 50 face shields and more than 1,000 disposable masks across many cities of Minnesota.
Association representatives delivered cloth masks and face shields April 25 at the Eden Prairie Fire Station. India Association recognizes all the frontline workers for their service to the community during this COVID-19 pandemic.
India Association of Minnesota is a nonprofit founded in 1973 as an umbrella organization for the Asian Indian community with more than 50 partner organizations.
The association created a COVID-19 task force and doing many activities, including food donations, supply of personal protection equipment, and conducting webinars on various topics, to name few activities.
The association has set up a hotline for those in need to reach IAM for help, 612-405 6135; email covid19@iamn.org; or visit iamn.org.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.