The Sabes Jewish Community Center and Hennepin Theatre Trust have teamed for a collaborative performance that brings together 17 adult JCC Inclusion Participants and 13 high school students without disabilities to sing, dance and act together.
Over the course of six weeks, participants worked and learned together to prepare for the event. The theme “You’ve Got a Friend in Me” provides an opportunity for all the performers to share what friendship means to them.
The event is 4:30-5 p.m. Sunday, March 15, at the Sabes JCC Theater, 4330 Cedar Lake Road S. in St. Louis Park.
Info: sabesjcc.org
