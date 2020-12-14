Immaculate Heart of Mary Catholic Church, 13505 Excelsior Blvd., Minnetonka, will host Mass in the parking lot at 2 p.m. Christmas Eve and 10:30 a.m. Christmas Day.
The church also hosts a parking lot Mass, including communion, at 12:30 p.m. every Sunday.
Volunteers built a small, elevated structure to make the service visible to everyone in their cars, according to Kellie Dennehy, church business administrator. Attendees can tune in to 98.3 FM to listen and pray.
Masses in church are open and are live-streamed on the church Facebook page. In-person services will be 4 and 10 p.m. on Christmas Eve and 8:30 a.m. Christmas Day.
The church has seen an increase in in-person attendance since re-opening in May, according Dennehy. They are averaging 40-45 households per service which translates to between 75-100 people, which is up from 15-20 households, or around 30 people, in May.
- Compiled by Kristen Miller
