Wayzata-based Inland Development Partners was recently awarded a ReScape Environmental Impact Award for the environmental cleanup and subsequent construction of the Arbor Lakes Corporate Center project in Maple Grove. The 204,000 square-foot office warehouse building stands near the Shoppes at Arbor Lakes.
The ReScape Awards recognize innovation, collaboration and exemplary results in revitalizing formerly contaminated land. The awards are distributed in several categories annually by Minnesota Brownfields, a nonprofit whose mission is to promote the efficient cleanup and reuse of contaminated land as a means of generating economic growth, strengthening communities and enabling sustainable land use and development.
“It’s incredibly rewarding to see this environmentally challenged site turned into a successful office park that provides jobs in the community,” said Tom Shaver, IDP Partner and principal on the project. “The major efforts of several collaborating entities made this a reality for the community.”
The project began in 2016 when the city of Maple Grove awarded development rights to IDP. Half of the 13-acre site had served for decades as the Osseo dump, which required significant environmental testing to understand the current condition.
